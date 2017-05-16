Severe storms and tornadoes possible in nation’s midsection

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – There is a threat of strong thunderstorms with possible tornadoes in the nation’s midsection.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says the greatest risk of tornadoes Tuesday afternoon and night are western Oklahoma and the eastern Panhandle of Texas. The 19,000-square-mile area includes nearly 144,000 people.

The weather service has issued a tornado watch for the area and into western Kansas.

There is a slight chance of tornadoes extending from southern Texas across the western half of Oklahoma through Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa into parts of Minnesota and Michigan in addition to portions of northeastern Colorado and northwestern Missouri.

The Storm Prediction Center says strong wind gusts and large, damaging hail are also possible throughout the region.

