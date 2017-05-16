Patient records seized from closed Kansas nursing home

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas attorney general’s office has seized patient records from a closed nursing home after suing the owners.

The suit filed last week in Allen County stems from the closure of the Pinecrest Nursing Home in the southeast Kansas town of Humboldt.

The lawsuit alleges that there have been no efforts to secure or properly dispose of the records, even though the building where they are stored has been burglarized and trespassed upon since it ceased being occupied in 2011.

A court order authorized the seizure of the records. A hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Defendants in the suit include Georgia-based AltaCare Corporation. The phone number for the company has been disconnected.

