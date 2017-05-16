Patient records seized from closed Kansas nursing home

By Published:
Kansas Attorney General Derick Schmidt
Kansas Attorney General Derick Schmidt (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas attorney general’s office has seized patient records from a closed nursing home after suing the owners.

The suit filed last week in Allen County stems from the closure of the Pinecrest Nursing Home in the southeast Kansas town of Humboldt.

The lawsuit alleges that there have been no efforts to secure or properly dispose of the records, even though the building where they are stored has been burglarized and trespassed upon since it ceased being occupied in 2011.

A court order authorized the seizure of the records. A hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Defendants in the suit include Georgia-based AltaCare Corporation. The phone number for the company has been disconnected.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s