One person stabbed in Derby

DERBY, Kan.(KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after being stabbed at a gas station in Derby. The incident happened around midnight at the QuikTrip off of K-15 at the corner of Nelson and Meadowlark.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the incident is still under investigation.

More information is expected to be released this morning.

