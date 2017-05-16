New charges filed against small town sex crime suspect

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man charged with sexually assaulting five women and acquitted in a case involving a teenager faces new charges.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the 13 felony counts of sexual exploitation were filed last week against Jacob Ewing. The charges stem from allegations that he viewed or possessed sexually explicit images or videos of a child under 18 in 2014 and 2015.

Allegations against the 22-year-old Holton man have divided the 3,300-resident town. He was acquitted last month of sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in a rural cemetery but remains jailed while awaiting trials scheduled for June, August and October.

The prosecutor is seeking to admit evidence at his upcoming trials that he viewed violent porn for up to four hours a day. He’s entered not guilty pleas.