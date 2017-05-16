KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, May 16, 2017

By Published:

5:00AM It’s generally a warm and breezy start to the day. Temps across the state are in the 50s and 60s. By 8 we should already be up in the 70s and from there we are warming up pretty quickly on a gusty southerly wind today. Highs will top out in the lower 80s, not quite as warm as yesterday but still with the higher humidity we will still feel even warmer. Join us on Kansas Today for a look at today’s severe weather threat!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s