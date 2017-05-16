KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, May 16, 2017

5:00AM It’s generally a warm and breezy start to the day. Temps across the state are in the 50s and 60s. By 8 we should already be up in the 70s and from there we are warming up pretty quickly on a gusty southerly wind today. Highs will top out in the lower 80s, not quite as warm as yesterday but still with the higher humidity we will still feel even warmer. Join us on Kansas Today for a look at today’s severe weather threat!

