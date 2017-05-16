Kansas Senate backs down from floor debate on concealed guns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Senate has backed away from a floor debate on the state’s controversial concealed carry law and opted to send a bill back to committee.

Senators on Tuesday voted to send back a bill that would allow public hospitals and nursing homes, community mental health centers, low-income health clinics and the University of Kansas Medical Center to ban guns in their facilities.

Under a law taking effect July 1, those health care providers will have to either allow guns on the premises or secure building entrances using metal detectors and armed guards. The bill would allow the facilities to ban guns without paying for the added security.

Ways and Means Committee Chair Sen. Carolyn McGinn says the committee could work on the bill as soon as Wednesday.

