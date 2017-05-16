Kansas boy’s slaying prompts call for new home school rules

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas prosecutor wants tougher state regulation of home schools following the 2015 slaying of a 7-year-old boy whose remains were found in a family pig sty.

A Kansas House committee had a hearing Tuesday on a bill to require people living in a home where a child is abused to report the abuse.

But Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree says that’s just a first step.

The bill is a response to the death of Adrian Jones, who authorities say was tortured and starved. His father and stepmother claimed to be home schooling him. They’ve been sentenced to life in prison in his death. Authorities say at least one other adult had temporarily lived in the home.

Kansas requires only that home schools be registered. Several lawmakers want more oversight.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s