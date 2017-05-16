Butler County Sheriff’s investigators hit the streets

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler county investigators are driving county roads, talking to people and looking for new clues. After working the case of a man hit by a vehicle since very early Saturday, they have few leads.

“Something is going to come up,” says Butler County Undersheriff, Tony Wilhite. “But we just haven’t had any leads that have gotten us where we need to be.”

They want to talk to the person who they say likely hit 38-year-old Jared Wright of Augusta, early Saturday. Investigators believe the victim was walking along U.S. Highway 54, just east of Wichita in Butler county near the YMCA location at about one in the morning.

“We checked at the scene of what we believe… is the impact location,” says Wilhite. “But there are no surveillance cameras that are pointed in the direction that would help us.”

Wilhite says, in what he calls a bizarre twist, after the victim suffered blunt trauma, the body was dropped in the middle of a rural county road. That road is in a remote area, and a paper delivery person called 911 after finding the victim in the middle of the road just after four in the morning.

“Out here, we are doing what’s known as a neighborhood canvas,” says Wilhite. “We go and we visit with the people who reside nearby. I talked to a gentleman that lives in the house over here, went over and talked to the people who live in that little community.”

Wilhite points out that they are hitting the streets, again, because they have not received any leads that have led to answers.

“What happened? How did he get hit? Did somebody just accidentally hit him and then move the body because they were scared?” asks Wilhite. “We just don’t know. But… somebody saw something. Somebody knows something and in order for us to bring resolution to this case, we need those people to tell us what they know. They can call the Sheriff’s office and they can be anonymous.”

Wilhite says, if anyone has information about the man being hit by a vehicle, or about the man’s body being moved, they can call the Sheriff’s investigations line and the don’t have to leave their name. The number is 316-322-4257.

“We spend a lot time on a case like this,” says Wilhite. “If more time is needed, we spend more time on it. We owe it to the family and everyone involved to get answers.”