Bomb threat interrupts Wichita Height High School graduation at Koch Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A bomb threat interrupted the Wichita Heights High School graduation Tuesday night at the Charles Koch Arena on the WSU campus.

Wichita State spokesperson Joe Kleinsasser said WSU officials received word of the threat from officials at Sedgwick County. He did not specify whether the call was made to 911 dispatchers or to Sheriff’s Office officials.

Kleinsasser said the threat was received sometime late Tuesday afternoon. Bomb-sniffing dogs were dispatched to the arena where they began clearing the building. The WSU practice arena, which is part of the facility, was the first building to be cleared in order to allow Heights graduates and faculty into the facility.