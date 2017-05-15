Wichita food bank opens in time for summer demand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After two years of planning, fundraising and renovations, the new United Methodist Open Door food distribution center is open to the public.

The new facility, located at 2130 21st St. in Wichita officially opened Tuesday, April 25 but tonight the organization will host an open house for the donors who made the opening possible.

Open Door Open House will start at 4 p.m. and go through 6:30 p.m.

It took a $2.75 million capital campaign to turn what was formerly a Cessna Aviation training facility into the new food distribution center that is necessary to keep up with demand, according to Jeremy Kindy, development director for United Methodist Open Door.

“The two facilities we had were on north Mosley. They were older and very well worn buildings,” Kindy said. “We had been in there for over 30 years. We had worn out the facilities and it was time to get us into a more sustainable facility that we could use long term for the community.”

United Methodist Open Door serves about 400 food boxes each week, Kindy said. Those boxes go to people in the community who have a residence but live in poverty.

While the winter months tend to see a high volume of people in need of service, the summer months see another round of needs from the community, Kindy said.

“When school gets out we will see an upturn as well because families will start not having free breakfast and lunch programs,” he said. “So they will start looking for more food options as well for their kids.”

As a result, the opening of the new distribution center couldn’t come at a better time.

“I’m particularly proud of the way in which the community embraced this project,” Kindy said. “We had a lot of donors across various businesses, individuals, and i think the community came together to make this facility a reality.”

Donations are accepted on site from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, click here.