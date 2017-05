Wichita East girls’ soccer has been dominant all season long, and they made sure that stayed the case today with a 11-0 win over Wichita West.

From the get-go, the Blue Aces were on the attack, sending shot after shot towards the Pioneers’ net. It didn’t take long for East to break through, and once they did, the goals never stopped.

Wichita East will now host the winner of tomorrow’s game between Northwest and Lawrence-Free State on Thursday at 5 p.m.