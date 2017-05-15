Silver Alert issued for Bel Aire man

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bel Aire Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old man.

William E. Gustin suffers from dementia and Pre-Alzheimer’s. He was last seen on Sunday wearing blue jeans with paint stains, white tennis shoes, a red and blue shirt, blue wind breaker, and Edward Jones baseball cap.

He is possibly driving a 2008 Gold Lexus E35 4 door with Kansas tags EIEIEIO.

If you have seen Gustin please call 911 or the Bel Aire Police Department 316-744-6000.

