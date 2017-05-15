Silver Alert issued for Bel Aire man

By Published: Updated:
William E. Gustin

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bel Aire Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old man.

William E. Gustin suffers from dementia and Pre-Alzheimer’s. He was last seen on Sunday wearing blue jeans with paint stains, white tennis shoes, a red and blue shirt, blue wind breaker, and Edward Jones baseball cap.

He is possibly driving a 2008 Gold Lexus E35 4 door with Kansas tags EIEIEIO.

If you have seen Gustin please call 911 or the Bel Aire Police Department 316-744-6000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s