Rose Hill boy critical after being hit by car

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Rose Hill are investigating a crash between a vehicle and child on a scooter. The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near the intersection of E. Berry St and S. Warren Avenue.

Rose Hill Police Sgt. Kent Karlin said a 12-year-old boy was riding his scooter in the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The boy was initially reported in serious condition, but was downgraded to critical condition on the way to Wesley Medical Center by ambulance.

Karlin said the driver was westbound on Berry St., and that the sun may have been in the eyes of the driver. The driver remained on the scene to help police with their investigation.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time.