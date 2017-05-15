Report: Recent rains helping pastures improve in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A government report says recent rainfall across much of Kansas has delayed planting but continues to improve pasture quality.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that about 84 percent of the winter wheat crop in Kansas was now headed, with 8 percent turning color.

It rated about 27 percent of the wheat crop in poor or very poor condition. About 29 percent was in fair shape while 38 percent was in good and 6 percent in excellent condition.

Corn planting has now reached the 60 percent point with 34 percent of the corn now emerged.

About 16 percent of the soybeans and 2 percent of the sorghum has been planted so far in Kansas.

Pastures are improving with the latest update pegging just 3 percent still in poor condition.

