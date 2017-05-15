Pedestrian Critically Injured in Reno County

A man is struck in the middle of K-96 early Monday morning in Reno County. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says they were called around two a.m. to an area about one mile West of Haven on K-96. They found a man in the middle of the road. A motorist says they did not see the man and attempted to swerve from hitting him. A portion of the highway was closed but has since reopened.
