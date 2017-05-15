Olmitz community remembers Lester Lindsay

OLMITZ, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Health Department confirms the death of a central Kansas man was the result of neisseria meningitidis. Family members have identified the man as Lester Lindsay of Olmitz.

The community remembered him as a helpful friend.

“He was kind of like the community helper to other fellow farmers, and I’m always behind and so he started helping me out,” said Ed Maneth.

Lindsay was a volunteer firefighter, who’d go the extra mile to check on the elderly in town.

Maneth called Lindsay “a good example.”

Many remembered him spending every morning at the local coop, drinking coffee and talking to his friends.

“He’d make banana bread and take it up there…rolls,” said Maneth. “He’s just a good-hearted man.”

Lindsay’s sudden death shocked the community, but they’re also being proactive in ending the meningitis exposure through preventative treatment.

“We’ve had in between 20 and 30 people have come in and received treatment,” said Barton County Health director Shelly Schneider.

While the community is still grieving, they have one message.

“Life’s short and fragile, and you never know how things are going to turn out,” Maneth said. “Appreciate all the ones you love all the time.”