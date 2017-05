6:00AM Warm and windy this afternoon, It’s starting to feel a little like summer.

5:00AM We’re in for a really warm and windy afternoon. We’ll start off in the mid 60s and with partly cloudy skies and pretty gusty S winds all afternoon we’ll warm into the 80s by lunch time and top off in the upper 80s to low 90s through the afternoon. Join us on Kansas Today this morning because we’re talking about a return of storms, some of those could be on the severe side.