Kansas legislators consider school finance plan, tax bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers are taking up a proposal to increase spending on public schools and a plan to raise a modest amount of new revenue by eliminating some tax exemptions.

A House committee was reviewing a bill Monday that would phase in a $783 million increase in spending on schools. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

The committee has postponed voting on the measure repeatedly to hash out details of a new per-student formula for distributing state dollars.

The state also faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019.

The House was taking a final vote a bill that would raise $115 million over two years by imposing the state’s 6.5 percent sales tax on some services that aren’t taxed now.

