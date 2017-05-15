Kansas family plays, wins on Family Feud

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – An Andover family won big money on the Family Feud.

The Day family hosted a watch party on Monday night as they made their national TV debut.

“Then we walk around and here we see the Family Feud set. It was like holy crap, we made it! We are here, then the pressure really amped up!” said contestant and mom Jana Day.

Jana Day and her husband Dan Day made an audition tape of their family in February of 2016 after one of their daughter’s encouraged them to do so.

“I saw something on Facebook about live auditions in Kansas City,” said 21-year-old Allyson Day. “I said, ‘Hey, we are fun, we are crazy, we should try this’ and so we did.”

After several rounds of auditions, the team, which included dad Dan, mom Jana, nephew Steven and daughters Emily and Allyson, were flown to Atlanta for one-final audition round before they were picked for the show. KSN asked Jana what it was like for her family to be chosen.

“Nervous! I’m like, oh my gosh, I look like a dork, this is crazy. I can’t believe we did it. This is the craziest thing ever, total bucket list. I mean our families, we are going to talk about this forever,” she said.

The family won their first game which aired on Friday. During Monday’s episode, the Day’s got off to a somewhat rocky start. They lost the first two rounds before they made a come back and qualified for the fast money round. That’s when the Kansas family proved they came to play. They accumulated more than 200 points during the fast money round, earning them the $20,000 prize.

The family said they plan to use the money to buy a car for their newly 16-year-old daughter as well as help pay off some of their kids’ student loans.