Human remains found at home in western Sedgwick County

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a home in west Sedgwick County where human remains were found on Monday afternoon, May 15, 2017. (Photo: KSN/Scott Dietz)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a home in western Sedgwick County where human remains were reportedly found Monday afternoon.

Sedgwick County investigators say the remains were found about 3:20 p.m. by the person renting the home and who was mowing a field south of the residence.  Officials say the renter has been living in the home about two months.

Authorities say forensic specialists are on the scene and will remove the remains, and then try to establish the gender and cause of death of the person.

Check back with KSN.com where we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

