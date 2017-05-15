Human remains found at home in western Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a home in western Sedgwick County where human remains were reportedly found Monday afternoon.

Sedgwick County investigators say the remains were found about 3:20 p.m. by the person renting the home and who was mowing a field south of the residence. Officials say the renter has been living in the home about two months.

Authorities say forensic specialists are on the scene and will remove the remains, and then try to establish the gender and cause of death of the person.

