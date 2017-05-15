Dog killed in intentionally set fire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say an arson fire has killed a dog and caused an estimated $18,000 in damage to a Topeka house.

Fire officials said a passerby notified an officer about the fire late Saturday while police were investigating a report of a shooting in which a vehicle was struck by shotgun pellets.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that besides the dog that was killed, another was treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was contained to the house where it started.

A preliminary investigation indicates the blaze was intentionally set. The fire started in the first-floor living area in the southwest area of the home. It wasn’t immediately known if the fire was related to the shooting.

