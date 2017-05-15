Design council votes to support composite material for Cowtown’s boardwalks

Related Coverage Proposed changes to Cowtown wooden boardwalks met with mixed reviews

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Design Council voted 5-3 to recommend composite material to replace Cowtown’s boardwalks.

Composite material has a 40 year life span. Brazilian ash wood has a 20 year span.

The city manager asked the Design Council to take a look at two options.

“I think a lot of the members would like real wood, but the extended lifespan of the composite material kind of over won that one for the long-term maintenance of the museum,” said Phil Meyer, Wichita Design Council Chairman.

“The boardwalk has to be removed for drainage improvements. We currently have standing water on the site,” said John D’Angelo, Director of Arts and Cultural Services for the City of Wichita. “As part of that replacement, we also have a requirement to make the site ADA accessible and being ADA accessible will require us using some concrete, which again, we try to be sensitive to making it look the least imposing as we can.”

The recommendation will go to the city council who will have the final say.

