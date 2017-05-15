China to open as US beef market

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Trump administration announced a new trade deal with China that would reopen the market to US beef. It’s set to begin by July 16.

“Any time you have more markets, it’s got to be good,” said rancher Lee Reeve.

When it comes to markets for beef, few are bigger than China.

By late summer, US ranchers will be shipping beef to the Asian nation for the first time in more than a decade.

“I think it’s great,” said Reeve. “It’s long overdue. It’s been 13 years since we’ve been shut out of that market.”

“This all goes back to 2003 when we had the cow that stole Christmas,” said KSN Ag expert John Jenkinson.

China stopped importing US beef after a case of Mad Cow Disease was discovered in Washington State.

With the flow of beef from the US to China starting back up, the impact it will have is massive.

“This could mean anywhere upwards of $2.6 billion in revenue coming back to the United States and erase some of that trade deficit,” said Jenkinson.

In addition to helping the US compete against Australia, New Zealand, and other countries that export beef to China, the new market will also help ranchers sell certain cuts of beef that aren’t too popular in the States.

“Certain cuts like the hearts and the tongues and a few things like this,” said Reeve, “we don’t use so much of that in the United States, but they use a lot of it in Asia, and of course China is the biggest Asian market.”

The news of the opening of the China market comes on the heels of US beef being exported to Brazil.