Bret Blevins found guilty in crash that killed two Starkey clients

Bret Blevins (Courtesy KDOC)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bret Blevins was found guilty Monday in a traffic crash that killed two Starkey clients in May 2016. The victims were Dusty Atterbery and Dirk MacMillan.

Sedgwick County jurors found Bret Blevins of Wichita guilty of 14 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and multiple charges of aggravated battery.

Officers said Blevins was behind the wheel of an SUV when it slammed into a van carrying the Starkey residents and staff. Blevins was going 49 miles an hour and still accelerating when the crash happened. A blood test also found that Blevins was legally drunk and also tested positive for meth when the SUV hit the van.

During his trial, Blevins testified he wasn’t driving the SUV at the time of the crash.

The judge said he will not allow Blevins out on bond before sentencing next month. Blevins is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.

