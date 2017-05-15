2 killed in southeast Kansas head-on crash

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a head-on crash Sunday. It happened on U.S. 400 around 11:30 p.m.

The patrol said a 1998 Honda Accord went left of center and struck a 2004 Honda CR-V.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead. They have been identified as 34-year-old Bryan M. Adkins of Dearing and 41-year-old Heather R. Wiegert of Fall River.

