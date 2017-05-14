Wichita State Wins Series vs Evansville

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State used a 12-hit attack to defeat Evansville 8-4 in game three of the series.

Alec Bohm went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double, while Greyson Jenista went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Starter Robby Evans went 4.1 innings and gave up two runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Greyson Jenista led off the first with a single and Alec Bohm followed with a one-out walk. Willie Schwanke singled up the middle to drive in Jenista for a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Jordan Boyer led off with a double and scored on a single from Jenista for a 2-0 lead.

The Aces tied it in the fifth. Craig Shepherd led off with a double and moved to third on a flyout. Brendan Krob’s single drove in Shephard and Nate Reeder and Troy Beilsmith followed with singles to tie the game at two.

Bohm’s RBI double gave the Shockers a 3-2 lead in the fifth and Jacob Katzfey‘s RBI squeeze bunt pushed the lead to 4-2 in the sixth.