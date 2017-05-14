Three-vehicle wreck on turnpike leaves one dead

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after being struck during a three-vehicle wreck early Sunday.

According to the Kansas Turnpike crash report, 54-year-old Danny Syakhasone was driving south when he struck a vehicle trying to turn through a barrier wall.

After the collision, the man got out his vehicle. A third vehicle then struck Syakhasone’s car, causing it to hit him.

Syakhasone died from his injuries.

The report says a second person riding with Syakhasone and the driver of the third vehicle suffered injuries from the wreck.