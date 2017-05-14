One injured in central Kansas semi-truck accident

Scene of an accident in Ellsworth County May 14, 2017.

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An accident involving a semi-truck took place in Ellsworth County in the early afternoon Sunday.

The accident happened near the Vesper exit along eastbound I-70.

Ellsworth County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

