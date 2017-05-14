Oil pipeline opponents try going after the money

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, aerial file photo shows the site where the final phase of the Dakota Access pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County near Cannon Ball, N.D. Environmental activists who tried to disrupt some oil pipeline operations in four states to protest the pipeline say they aren't responsible for any recent attacks on that pipeline. Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners said in court documents Monday, March 20, 2017, that there have been "coordinated physical attacks" along the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Opposition to the four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline has boosted efforts to persuade banks to stop supporting projects that might harm the environment or tread on indigenous rights.

But calling the divest movement a success might be a stretch. It doesn’t appear to be keeping energy companies from getting financing, nor does it seem to concern the lending industry.

Pipeline opponents see victory in the fact that they’ve made financial institutions more aware of indigenous rights. They’re intent on keeping up the fight on projects such as Keystone XL.

Vanessa Green with the DivestInvest initiative says what once was an environmental movement now includes social justice and indigenous rights.

