Man shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was shot after allegedly breaking into a home.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday in a Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood.

Police say a resident of the home shot the man who allegedly broke into the home. The wounded man died at the scene.

Investigators took the resident into the station for questioning.

A second resident of the home was also wounded, but had only minor injuries.