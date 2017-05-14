Man shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a home

By Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was shot after allegedly breaking into a home.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday in a Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood.

Police say a resident of the home shot the man who allegedly broke into the home. The wounded man died at the scene.

Investigators took the resident into the station for questioning.

A second resident of the home was also wounded, but had only minor injuries.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s