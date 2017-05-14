Man arrested after shooting Sunday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting near Harry and Fern streets around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

A 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Numerous people were interviewed.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.