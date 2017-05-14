Kansas deputy ordered to stand trial on child sex charges

BURLINGTON, Kan. (AP) – A fired eastern Kansas sheriff’s deputy has been ordered to stand trial on sexual misconduct charges involving a teenager.

KVOE reports that 28-year-old Matthew Vander Linden last week was ordered to be tried on a Coffey County count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. A criminal complaint accuses Vander Linden of having sex with a 15-year-old.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has said that its agents began investigating Vander Linden late last year at the request of the sheriff’s office.

Until being fired, he had worked for the sheriff’s office since March 2014.

Vander Linden’s arraignment is scheduled for July 17.

