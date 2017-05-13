Vehicle submerged in Arkansas River near 1st and Waco

By Published: Updated:
Scene near where a vehicle was submerged in the Arkansas River on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Courtesy KSN News.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita dispatchers reported a vehicle was submerged in the Arkansas River just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred near 1st Street and Waco.

Sergeant Michael O’Brien said only the vehicle was submerged, nothing else.

“It was an unfortunate accident for somebody on a nearby parking lot that thought they got (the vehicle) in gear,” said O’Brien. “But, they didn’t.”

No one was inside the vehicle at the time of submersion.

O’Brien said there were a lot of witnesses who saw the vehicle enter the river. Therefore, authorities were able to determine fairly quickly that nobody was in danger.

O’Brien said at this time, due to higher river waters, the 1990s model pickup truck will remain in the river. He reminded drivers to be sure vehicles are in park to avoid an incident like this in the future.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s