Vehicle submerged in Arkansas River near 1st and Waco

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita dispatchers reported a vehicle was submerged in the Arkansas River just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred near 1st Street and Waco.

Sergeant Michael O’Brien said only the vehicle was submerged, nothing else.

“It was an unfortunate accident for somebody on a nearby parking lot that thought they got (the vehicle) in gear,” said O’Brien. “But, they didn’t.”

No one was inside the vehicle at the time of submersion.

O’Brien said there were a lot of witnesses who saw the vehicle enter the river. Therefore, authorities were able to determine fairly quickly that nobody was in danger.

O’Brien said at this time, due to higher river waters, the 1990s model pickup truck will remain in the river. He reminded drivers to be sure vehicles are in park to avoid an incident like this in the future.

