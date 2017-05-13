UN agency announces 2 more suspected Ebola cases in Congo

By Published:
FILE - In this undated colorized transmission electron micrograph file image made available by the CDC shows an Ebola virus virion. Health authorities are investigating nine suspected cases of Ebola in a remote corner of northern Congo, including two deaths, the country's health minister said Friday May 12, 2017. (Frederick Murphy/CDC via AP, File)

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) – The World Health Organization has identified two more suspected cases of the deadly Ebola virus a day after declaring an outbreak in Congo.

The U.N. agency said Saturday there are now 11 suspected cases, including three reported deaths, in Likati in Congo’s northern Bas-Uele Province. WHO said one death has tested positive for an Ebola strain seen in the country before.

The U.N. agency says the first case occurred April 22 in a male some 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) from the capital, Kinshasa.

WHO is working with the government to coordinate a response.

Congo has had seven known Ebola outbreaks in the past, including one in 2014 with several dozen cases. That outbreak was not connected to the massive epidemic in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone that left thousands dead.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s