Shooting leaves 1 seriously injured at IHOP

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday.

Police say it happened at the IHOP located on north Rock Road at 4:45 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers are currently working to positively identify a suspect,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “This was not a random event.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s