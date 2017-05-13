Shooting leaves 1 seriously injured at IHOP

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday.
Police say it happened at the IHOP located on north Rock Road at 4:45 a.m.
Officers say when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
“Officers are currently working to positively identify a suspect,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “This was not a random event.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.