Shooting leaves 1 seriously injured at IHOP

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday.

Police say it happened at the IHOP located on north Rock Road at 4:45 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers are currently working to positively identify a suspect,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “This was not a random event.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.