No injuries reported after airplane lands on Oklahoma road

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) – No injuries were reported after a small aircraft made an emergency landing on a highway in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the aircraft landed on a small stretch of U.S. Highway 64 near Muskogee at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say the Piper PA-28-140 came over some trees and nosed down on the highway, coming to rest just off the highway.

Lt. Kera Philippi says two people on board the aircraft were not injured. They were not immediately identified.

It was not immediately clear what forced the aircraft to land on the roadway. The aircraft’s origin and destination were also unknown.

Philippi says the incident is under investigation.