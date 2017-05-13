Kansas prosecutor warns about jury duty scam

By Published:
Cell Phone (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A southern Kansas prosecutor is warning residents about a scam involving supposed jury duty.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says that as part of the hoax, the caller refers to himself as a sheriff’s deputy and tells the would-be victim that he or she missed jury duty and that a warrant is about to be issue for his or her arrest.

Bennett says the caller then demands that the citizen buy a prepaid money card to care of the fine.

The prosecutor says the caller is using a phone number that appears to be coming from the Sedgwick County courthouse. Bennett says no one from that county’s sheriff’s office would ever call anyone to tell them they missed jury duty.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s