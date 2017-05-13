‘Happy ending’ to search for missing 3-year-old in Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – A 3-year-old girl was reported missing in Andover just before 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Andover Police Chief Mike Keller said officers searched the home and neighborhood for Sloan Riki. The officers called in backup from the fire department and the sheriff’s office and sent out an “Alert Andover”, which is a message to Andover residents via email, text, cell, and landline. Nearly 100 volunteers joined in the search for Riki.

“That’s what our community does,” said Keller. “We had a tremendous amount of support from our community.”

Keller said after nearly an hour of searching, Riki was found inside the home, under a pile of pillow, sleeping.

