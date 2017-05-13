Butler County authorities investigating body found in Augusta

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a body of a male was found in Butler County Saturday.

The body was found just after 4:00 a.m. by two Wichita Eagle employees who were delivering newspapers near Augusta. However, Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said it appears the body was hit near the intersection of Yorktown and US 54, then dumped near the intersection of south 140th Street and southwest Tawakoni Road in Augusta.

Authorities said shoes and socks of the the victim were found where the victim was allegedly struck by a vehicle.

Authorities said to be on the lookout for a vehicle with heavy passenger side and hood damage.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as it develops.

