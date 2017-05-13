Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is being held today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita area letter carriers are holding their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive today. They are collecting non-perishable food items in bags left by mailboxes before mail delivery on May 13. The food will then be distributed among community food banks and pantries.

This year marks the 25th year for the food drive. The drive has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food since its inception. The USPS said last year alone, 80 million pounds of non-perishable food was donated nationwide – 582,951 pounds in Kansas.

Examples of non-perishable items include:

peanut butter

canned soup

canned meats

canned vegetables

fruits and juices

boxed goods

pasta and rice

The USPS asks that participants not donate anything that has been expired or comes in a glass container.

Some of the many Kansas letter carriers collecting food on their routes include: Chanute, Coffeyville, Colby, Columbus, Ellinwood, Emporia, Iola, Garden City, Great Bend, Hays, Hutchinson, Horton, Independence, Kansas City, Lawrence, Manhattan, Mankato, McPherson, Ottawa, Parsons, Pittsburg, Pratt, Salina, Shawnee Mission, Topeka, Wichita and several other locations.

The USPS said food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest one-day food drive in the nation with more than 10,000 cities and towns across America participating.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.