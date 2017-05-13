Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is being held today

By Published:
KSN File Photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita area letter carriers are holding their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive today. They are collecting non-perishable food items in bags left by mailboxes before mail delivery on May 13. The food will then be distributed among community food banks and pantries.

This year marks the 25th year for the food drive. The drive has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food since its inception. The USPS said last year alone, 80 million pounds of non-perishable food was donated nationwide – 582,951 pounds in Kansas.

Examples of non-perishable items include:

  • peanut butter
  • canned soup
  • canned meats
  • canned vegetables
  • fruits and juices
  • boxed goods
  • pasta and rice

The USPS asks that participants not donate anything that has been expired or comes in a glass container.

Some of the many Kansas letter carriers collecting food on their routes include: Chanute, Coffeyville, Colby, Columbus, Ellinwood, Emporia, Iola, Garden City, Great Bend, Hays, Hutchinson, Horton, Independence, Kansas City, Lawrence, Manhattan, Mankato, McPherson, Ottawa, Parsons, Pittsburg, Pratt, Salina, Shawnee Mission, Topeka, Wichita and several other locations.

The USPS said food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest one-day food drive in the nation with more than 10,000 cities and towns across America participating.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s