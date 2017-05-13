Adam Jones urges race dialogue to combat ugliness and hate

Adam Jones
FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. Jones says the widely condemned racial insult hurled at him at Fenway Park illustrates the need for dialogue about race and for fans to police each other. Jones spoke Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City while his team plays a series with the Royals. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones says the widely condemned racial insult hurled at him at Fenway Park illustrates the need for dialogue about race and for fans to police each other.

He says he is trying to grapple with the reality that “people aren’t afraid to show ugliness and hate right now.”

Jones spoke Saturday at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City while his team plays a series with the Royals.

He describes what happened to him in Boston on Monday night as “very unfortunate.” A bag of peanuts also was thrown in his direction. He says this should serve as a reminder that players are trying to do their job and should be respected.

Jones adds that he doesn’t mind if fans “yell at us a little bit,” provided the catcalls do not degenerate into obscenities.

