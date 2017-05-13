15-month-old girl in critical condition after possible electric shock

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 15-month-old girl is in critical condition after possibly being shocked at a local carnival this weekend.

Wichita police officer Charlie Davidson said two off-duty police officers with the Wichita Police Department were flagged down by a parent this weekend at a carnival outside the Towne West Square mall.

The officers were told there was a medical emergency after the girl grabbed a metal guard railing that surrounded one of the rides.

“The little girl grabbed some metal bars off a guard rail around the rides and went unconscious,” said Davidson. “She was in critical condition and was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.”

Davidson said they are investigating to conclude what caused the girl to lose consciousness.

“There is the possibility of some type of electric shock, but we have not confirmed what that may have been at this time,” noted Davidson.

The investigation is ongoing.

