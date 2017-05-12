With ‘tapes’ tweet, Trump evokes Nixon’s White House

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s tweet suggesting White House conversations might be secretly recorded has prompted comparisons to President Richard Nixon.

That’s because knowledge of the tapes generated by Nixon’s White House recordings nearly 44 years ago marked the beginning of the end of his presidency.

Nixon resigned a year later amid the Watergate scandal.

New York University’s Timothy Naftali says that since then, presidents have learned not to tape Oval Office conversations.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined to comment when asked whether Trump is taping the White House or had recorded a conversation with then-FBI Director James Comey.

Trump has said Comey assured him he’s not under investigation in the bureau’s probe of Russia’s influence in the election and possible Trump campaign coordination.

A Comey associate has disputed that account.

