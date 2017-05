WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department Patrol East Bureau will hold a grant-funded DUI saturation patrol tonight. Police did not disclose the location of the patrol.

Police said if you drink, you are urged to find a designated driver, call a taxi, or Uber.

