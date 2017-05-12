Wichita nursing student on saving two lives: ‘God put me on that path’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A nursing student, who is still a semester away from graduating, is already putting her skills to work.

“The ‘I love you’s’ mean a little bit more, I guess,” said Mary Cracraft.

Mary Cracraft and her grandma, Mary Moore, share more than a name; They share a unique bond.

“I had gone over to my grandma’s house because I had felt like a gut feeling that I needed to go see her,” Cracraft said.

Cracraft said as she and grandma sat down to eat, her grandma asked for her medical advice.

“She’s like, ‘Every time I put my hand on my stomach I can feel my heart beat,'” Cracraft said.

Cracraft, a nursing student at Newman University, said she immediately did a head-to-to assessment on her grandmother, something she said she learned while in school. Soon after the assessment, the pair was in a hospital room waiting for the doctor’s diagnosis.

“He came in and was like your granddaughter is right, there is a large aneurysm in your abdomen, right now,” Cracraft said.

KSN asked Cracraft what may have happened had she not taken her grandma to the hospital that day.

“She could have died in her sleep. It could have ruptured and she would have been gone,” she said.

Moore was eventually taken to a Kansas City hospital where she underwent surgery. She’s now healthy and doing well.

However, this wasn’t the first time Cracraft, 25, played a role in saving someone’s life. A few months before saving her grandma, Cracraft alerted medical staff to her soon-to-be brother in law’s high white blood cell count after he had been in an ATV accident.

“His initial lab draw was way off the charts,” she said. “Turns out, he had a perforated bowel.”

Again, had Cracraft not said something her soon-to-be family member may have lost his life.

“He could have died,” she said.

Despite it all, Cracraft remains humble. She told KSN, in both situations, she was doing what she was called to do.

“God put me on that path. That’s just what I do,” Cracraft said.

Cracraft with graduate in December with her RN and BSN. She said she owes both ‘saves’ to her education and professors at Newman University.