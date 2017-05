It took a little for the Wichita Force to get going against Salina. But once they did, there was no looking back.

The Force turned a 7-7 halftime game into a comfortable 36-17 win on a night where former Shockers men’s basketball players Zach Bush and John Robert Simon were in the house. They, alongside head coach Gregg Marshall, signed autographs for fans and took pictures with them. And both Bush and Simon were once again impressed with the passion Wichitans have for their sports teams.