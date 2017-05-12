Two gorillas moving from Sedgwick County Zoo

By Published:
Shango and Barney (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Zoo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two male lowland gorillas – Shango, 28, and Barney, 23 – will be leaving the Sedgwick County Zoo on May 19 for their new home at Zoo Miami.

The move has been recommended by the Gorilla Species Survival Plan.

Shango and Barney will be out and about this weekend. On Wednesday, they will begin preparing for their trip to Miami and will remain behind-the-scenes until their departure.

Shango and Barney were the first gorillas to arrive at the zoo and call the Downing Gorilla Forest home. When they arrived, Shango was 15 and barely a silverback; Barney was 10.

