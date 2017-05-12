Students in western Kansas bring tiny house to Topeka

Ness City Eagles

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Students in western Kansas have shown state officials a 330-square-foot tiny house they began building at the beginning of the school year.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the students from a construction and entrepreneurship class at Ness City High School drove five and a half hours to bring the 12,500-pound tiny house to Topeka this week. They told the Kansas State Board of Education on Wednesday that they want to “conquer the tiny house world.”

Students say the tiny home is more energy efficient than the average home, using only 900 kilowatt-hours per month.

Sophomore Kris Liggett says he and his classmates used a variety of academic subjects to build the house. They’re also using communication and social media marketing skills so they can sell the house for nearly $60,000.

