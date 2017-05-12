Police looking for suspects who robbed Dollar General

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two young men who robbed the Dollar General Store in the 200 block of West 47th Street South. The robbery happened May 2.

The suspects demanded money. Police said the first suspect was carrying a black handgun. He is described as about 15 years old. He was wearing a white shirt with black long sleeves and a dark-colored ski mask. The second suspect appeared to be about 12 years old. He was wearing a gray hoodie with dark gray sleeves, blue jeans and a green face mask. When they ran out of the store, they headed southwest.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name.

