Police: Give money to charities, not panhandlers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is turning its focus to panhandlers around Wichita.

It posted a video on the department’s Facebook page asking you not give to homeless panhandlers because the money is usually spent on drugs, alcohol or tobacco, not on food or shelter.

Instead, police ask that you donate to area charities that help the homeless or you can hand out cards that explain where help is available. The card gives information on job, food, shelter, and health assistant services.

You can get the cards at Wichita Police Department substations.

